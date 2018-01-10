Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Orsu Metals to Issue Shares for Services

10.01.2018  |  FSCwire

White Rock, BC (FSCwire) - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) (“Orsu” or the “Company”) reports that it has reached agreement with its directors, officers and a consulting advisor that each director, officer or consulting advisor may elect to be paid up to 100% of their annual fees (“Fees”) in common shares of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange’).  The Company will settle the total amount accrued at the end of the calendar year by the issue of shares to be priced at the closing price on the last day of each year. 

To December 31, 2017, there is a total accrual of the Canadian equivalent of $86,192 Fees which will be settled in full by the issue of a total of 522,371 shares of the Company priced at $0.165, being the closing share price on December 29, 2017. Of these 354,089 shares will be issued upon receipt of Exchange approval and the remaining 168,282 will remain subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s next annual general meeting as the issue of the shares will create a change of control for one director.

All shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Doris Meyer, Corporate Secretary, Orsu Metals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-536-2711 ext 6

www.orsumetals.com



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/OrsuJan102018.pdf

Source: Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX Venture:OSU, OTC Bulletin Board:ORSUF)

To follow Orsu Metals Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Orsu Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Britische Jungferninseln
www.orsumetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap