Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Kurnalpi Nickel-Cobalt Exploration Update

10.01.2018  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is pleased to advise that follow-up exploration activities at its 100%-owned high-grade nickel-cobalt Kurnalpi target (located approximately 70 kms east of Kalgoorlie, WA - see Figure 1 in link below) will commence next week.

- EM geophysical surveying of the high-grade nickel-cobalt target to commence next week with drilling to follow.

EM geophysical surveying will be undertaken initially with drilling (for which statutory approvals have been received) to follow once all geophysical results have been received.

At Kurnalpi, historic drilling has intersected strong nickel-cobalt intercepts over an area 250 metres wide by 600 metres strike within weathered ultramafic rocks, including (ASX Announcement dated 12/12/17 and Figures 2 - 3 in link below);

- 42m @ 1.25% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 24 metres in KURC22 including 6m @ 1.78% nickel, 0.20% cobalt from 28 metres,

- 10m @ 0.70% nickel, 0.11% cobalt from 30 metres in KURA38 including 3m @ 0.92% nickel, 0.21% cobalt from 34 metres,

- 8m @ 0.58% nickel, 0.20% cobalt from 24 metres in KURA400,

- 12m @ 0.76% nickel, 0.10% cobalt from 36 metres in KURA406, and

- 19m @ 1.08% nickel, 0.07% cobalt from 33 metres in KURA42 including 6m @ 1.17% nickel, 0.11% cobalt from 35 metres.

Maximum values from any one single sample are 2.04% nickel (2 metre composite sample in KURC22), 0.33% cobalt (4 metre composite sample in KURA400) and 0.28% copper (2 metre composite sample in KURC42).

The presence of elevated copper may be indicative of nickel sulphide mineralisation within the target area.

Mithril looks forward to providing further updates as the work progresses.

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PVTXY47U



About Mithril Resources Limited:

Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits.

The Company is actively exploring throughout the Western Australian Goldfields and Kimberley Districts for economic gold, copper, nickel and zinc.

The Company is also exploring South Australia’s far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd..



Source:

Mithril Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au


Mithril Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.mithrilresources.com.au


