Shore Gold Announces Director Retirements

Stock Symbol: SGF: TSX

SASKATOON, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Shore Gold Inc. ("Shore" or the "Company") today announces that Arnie Hillier and Neil McMillan, both long-serving directors of the Company, have retired from the Board of Directors. "We thank Arnie and Neil for their years of service to the Company during a period of significant developments," said Brian Menell, Chairman of the Board. "The Company also appreciates Arnie's role as chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and Neil's role as chair of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and member of the Audit Committee. Arnie and Neil have been integral members of Shore's board for almost 15 years and have provided their skills and expertise to Shore and helped guide the Company through the significant events of the Company. They will be greatly missed."

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Shore extends its gratitude to Mr. Hillier and Mr. McMillan for their years of service and wish them success in their future endeavors. Shore would also like to thank Mr. Peter Ravenscroft for his service as a director of the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors.

Shore is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Company trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "SGF".

