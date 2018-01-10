Shore Gold Announces Director Retirements

SASKATOON, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Shore Gold Inc. ("Shore" or the "Company") today announces that Arnie Hillier and Neil McMillan, both long-serving directors of the Company, have retired from the Board of Directors. "We thank Arnie and Neil for their years of service to the Company during a period of significant developments," said Brian Menell, Chairman of the Board. "The Company also appreciates Arnie's role as chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and Neil's role as chair of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and member of the Audit Committee. Arnie and Neil have been integral members of Shore's board for almost 15 years and have provided their skills and expertise to Shore and helped guide the Company through the significant events of the Company. They will be greatly missed."
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Shore extends its gratitude to Mr. Hillier and Mr. McMillan for their years of service and wish them success in their future endeavors. Shore would also like to thank Mr. Peter Ravenscroft for his service as a director of the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors.
Shore is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Company trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "SGF".
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"