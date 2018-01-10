Revival Gold Inc., Drilling For Gold In Idaho, CEO Clip Video

(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2018) - Hugh Agro, President and CEO of Revival Gold Inc., gives insight into the company's gold project in Idaho.
Revival Gold Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.
Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG):
Revival Gold Inc. is a growth focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has executed an agreement whereby it may acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Creek Gold Project. In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett Creek, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.
