Marathon Gold, Gold In Newfoundland, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2018) - Phillip C. Walford, President and CEO of Marathon Gold talks about their evolution from exploration to development.
If you cannot view the video above, please visit: http://www.b-tv.com/marathon-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/
Marathon Gold is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan. 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.
Marathon Gold (TSX: MOZ):
Marathon is a Toronto based gold exploration company rapidly advancing its 100% owned Valentine Lake Gold Camp located in Newfoundland, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Valentine Lake Gold Camp currently hosts four near-surface, mainly pit-shell constrained, deposits with measured and indicated resources totaling 1,847,000 oz. of gold at 1.88 g/t and inferred resources totaling 1,012,000 oz. of gold at 1.65 g/t.
www.marathon-gold.com
