Silver Viper Announces Change in CFO and Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSX-V: VIPR) announces that as a result of the departure of Stephen Brohman, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, it has appointed Melissa Martensen as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with immediate effect. Mr. Brohman had served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since April 26, 2016. Mr. Brohman has resigned as a director of the Company.

Ms. Martensen will also continue to serve as the Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Brohman for his service as Chief Financial Officer and Director.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Clemente Precious-Base Metals Property from Riverside Resources Inc. The Company's directors and management are industry professionals with Belcarra Group Management Ltd. (the "Belcarra Group"), with a consistent track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Stephen Cope, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.