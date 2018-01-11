Dolly Varden Announces Change in CFO

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSX.V: DV | U.S.: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") announces that as a result of the departure of Stephen Brohman, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, it has appointed Melissa Martensen as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with immediate effect. Mr. Brohman had served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since December 14, 2016.

Ms. Martensen will also continue to serve as Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company thanks Stephen Brohman for his service as Chief Financial Officer.

About Dolly Varden

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. Since December 2016, Dolly Varden has been under the direction of new management provided by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. ("Belcarra Group"). The Belcarra Group is comprised of highly qualified mining and financial professionals.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website www.dollyvardensilver.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company's common shares are listed and traded on the TSX.V under the symbol "DV" and on the OTCBB system under the symbol "DOLLF".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Dolly Varden Silver Corp.