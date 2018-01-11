Horizonte Minerals Closes Canadian Portion of the Placing for CAD$3.6 Million Raising a Total of £9.2m

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated 19 December 2017, Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM) (TSX:HZM) (‘Horizonte’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its equity fundraising. The Company has successfully placed 60,587,500 Ordinary Shares. in the Canadian portion of the Placing, (the “Placing Shares”) raising gross proceeds of CAD$3,635,250. When combined with the £7m announced on 19 December 2017, the Company has raised a total of £9.2m, an increase on the previously announced quantum of £8.5m.



Horizonte CEO Jeremy Martin said, “I am pleased to announce that the Company has successfully raised £9.2m predominantly through existing and new institutional investors based in London and Toronto, demonstrating support for the development of Araguaia and the new acquisition of the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project. The combination of the two projects will allow us to create one of the leading nickel development companies. These corporate developments sit against a backdrop of improving nickel market fundamentals, driven by the robust market for stainless steel combined with the fast growing Electric Vehicle market focused on nickel and cobalt. We look forward to updating shareholders as we advance both projects during 2018”

Settlement and dealings

The Placing is being conducted under existing authorities to allot shares and as such there is no requirement for approval at a general meeting.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission of the 60,587,500 Placing Shares will become effective and dealings in such Placing Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 11 January 2018.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company that are issued and outstanding (the "Existing Shares") including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared following Admission.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (‘TSX’) has conditionally approved the Placing subject to fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the TSX.

Total shares in issues

The Company now has 1,432,521,800 Ordinary Shares in issue. The total voting rights will therefore be 1,432,521,800 and Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals Plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2021. The Project has good infrastructure in place including rail, road, water and power. Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including Teck Resources Ltd. 14.7%, Richard Griffiths 9.0%, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 8.6%, Hargreave Hale 10.4%, JP Morgan 6.9%, and Glencore 5.2%.

