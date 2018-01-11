Board and Management Changes

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin is pleased to announce the following changes to its board and senior management. These changes reflect the Company's transition into the next phase of growth and the ongoing commitment to achieving the highest standards of corporate governance.

Board of Directors

Appointment of Alison Baker, as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Effective 5 February 2018

Alison is a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") and Ernst & Young LLP, with the nearly 25 years' experience, providing audit, capital markets and advisory services.

Alison spent much of her time at PwC working with the natural resources team, advising FTSE 350 and AIM companies on audit and corporate reporting. Alison is an advocate of building trust through transparent and integrated reporting and whilst at PwC co-authored publications on corporate reporting in natural resources, which covered a range of areas including remuneration, sustainability, tax, risk and governance. She is currently on the Strategic Advisory Board of Emperor, a leading UK Corporate Communications agency specialising in stakeholder engagement. Having worked with a wide range of clients, including those in the emerging markets, Alison has developed a strong cultural sensitivity and awareness of wider stakeholder requirements including governments and local communities.

On appointment, Alison will join the Health, Safety, Environmental & Sustainability committee and the Nomination committee.

Alison Baker is also an Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of LSE listed KAZ Minerals Limited. There are no further details that are required to be disclosed in respect of the appointment under LR9.6.13R.

