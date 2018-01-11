MGX Minerals Appoints Christopher Wolfenberg to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE:XMG) (FKT:1MG) (OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Wolfenberg to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Wolfenberg is a Partner with the law firm of Fasken Martineau LLP. Prior to his current position he was a Partner with Norton Rose Fullbright. He provides practical advice to select clients active in the mining, technology and energy sectors and has acted as an officer and director of numerous public, private and non-profit entities. Mr. Wolfenberg holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences from the University of Ottawa, a Bachelor of Laws from Queen's University and a Master of Laws from Cornell Law School. Mr. Wolfenberg is a member of the Law Society of Alberta.



“MGX welcomes Mr. Wolfenberg to the Board of Directors,” stated MGX President and CEO Jared Lazerson. “His experience in mining, energy, and technology sectors will serve to further strengthen our leadership team as we move forward in 2018 and beyond. As MGX grows the legal, finance and corporate governance expertise of Mr. Wolfenberg will assist in providing the platform for the growth of MGX into a global energy commodities and technology company.”

The Company is also pleased to report the formation of a compensation and valuation committee comprised of directors Christopher Wolfenberg, Lyndon Patrick, and CFO Michael Reimann. As MGX continues to develop its energy technology assets and acquire energy commodities, the creation of a committee to oversee and evaluate key personnel compensation and retention as well as formal merger and execute acquisition valuations is cornerstone to MGX moving forward.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson

President and CEO

Telephone: 1.604.681.7735

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.