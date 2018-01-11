5.30 metres of 16.52 g/t Gold Drilled at Northern Empire's Sterling Mine

Vancouver, January 11, 2018 - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") is pleased to announce the results of three diamond drill holes recently completed at the Sterling Mine, located within Northern Empire's 125 kmSterling Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director stated: "We continue to be impressed with the tenor of gold mineralization encountered at the fully-permitted Sterling Mine. In 2018, we will look to expand mineralization both here and at the Crown Gold Project, which hosts three distinct high-grade deposits."

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au* STR17-032C 104.55 109.85 5.30 16.52 including 107.59 109.64 2.04 32.46 STR17-044C 68.88 70.10 1.22 2.85 STR17-045C 109.91 123.99 14.08 2.23 including 115.88 117.96 2.07 6.42

(1) Hole numbers ending in “C” are core (2) True thickness estimated to be approximately 75% of interval length

*Cyanide Soluble grade reported except for hole STR17-032C, which is reported by fire assay with and without gravimetric finish due to individual samples being higher grade than can be accurately assayed using Cyanide Soluble assay techniques (>50 g/t Au). Where available in hole STR17-032C, cyanide soluble grade averaged 84% of fire/gravimetric assay grade.

To view the related drill location map, please continue onto the following link:

http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/Sterling_Drill_Plan_Jan_2018-01.jpg

For further information on the Sterling Gold Project please visit the Company's website at www.northernemp.com, or refer to the technical report on the Sterling Property filed on June 18, 2017 and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

This latest round of infill drilling at the Sterling Mine continues to return high grade results as demonstrated in previously released holes highlighted by the following:

Hole ID Interval (m) g/t Au(3) Date Announced STR17-041C 10.00 14.59 Dec. 4th, 2017 including 4.02 18.05 Dec. 4th, 2017 STR17-010C 9.05 8.66 Dec. 4th, 2017 STR17-013C 7.59 8.25 Dec. 4th, 2017 STR17-016 12.19 8.37 Nov. 2nd, 2017 STR17-015 4.57 6.54 Nov. 2nd, 2017

(1) Hole numbers ending in “C” are core (2) True thickness estimated to be approximately 75% of interval length (3) CN Soluble grade reported

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) is a well-financed gold exploration and development company focused on an emerging gold district in southern Nevada. The 100%-owned, Sterling Gold Project hosts four distinct deposits, including the fully permitted, open-pit Sterling Mine. Northern Empire is led by an experienced team of professionals with an exceptional record of creating value for shareholders (Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources, and International Royalty Corp). The Company completed a successful drill campaign in 2017 and will aggressively drill known mineralized zones in 2018 to expand resources and explore for new deposits on its 125 km2 land package.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Northern Empire Resources Corp.

"Michael G. Allen"

President, CEO and Director

