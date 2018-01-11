Project 81 2018 Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Toronto, Ontario / TheNewswire / January 11, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following update on various aspects of the 2018 exploration campaign to be carried out on Noble's large contiguous and extensive, underexplored and very prospective property north of Timmins and adjacent to the World Class Kidd Creek Mine, celebrating its 50th year of continuous production.

High Definition Gravity Gradiometer Survey (HD-AGGTM )

Noble is pleased to announce that Gedex Earth Inc. ("Gedex") will resume flying the High Definition Gravity Gradiometer Survey (HD-AGGTM ) using its new state of the art HD-AGGTM System. The completed survey will entail completing approximately 10,000 line kms over the entire Project 81 acreage totaling approximately 70,000 hectares. Gedex (www.gedex.com) has been developing this next generation, first of its kind advanced Airborne Gravity Gradiometer System over a number of years in partnership with some of the world's major mining companies.

The Gedex HD-AGG TM is a patented technology that provides an innovative method for measuring changes in earth's gravitational field at resolutions significantly higher than ever previously available. The HD-AGG TM system provides exploration data that can be used either alone or quantitatively integrated with other geophysical imaging technologies (seismic, electromagnetics, magnetics) to detect buried deposits that current technologies cannot effectively discover. It is anticipated that current and legacy geophysical data when combined with HD-AGG(TM) data will result in improved subsurface imaging. Noble is very pleased to acquire potentially over 10,000 line kilometers of this HD-

AGG(TM) data over Project 81 to prioritize targets on, and advance its exploration of this property.

Heliborne EM and Mag Survey over Carnegie & Crawford Twps by BECI

Noble has completed and received final results of two Airborne EM and Mag Surveys in January 2012 and July 2017 that now covers the entire ~70,000 hectares of Project 81, and has outlined several bedrock conductors and mineralized trends that have been confirmed by historical drill holes dating back to the 1960's. These surveys have identified EM and Mag geophysical drill ready targets in a number of the townships included in Project 81.

Data Compilation by ORIX Geoscience

Noble is pleased to announce that ORIX has completed and presented to Noble and its JV Partners compilation reports on Carnegie and Crawford Townships. These reports identify a number of high priority drill targets. It is anticipated that completion of data for Dargavel and Lucas Townships should be available in the very near term. Orix Geoscience will continue to compile comprehensive datasets for the entire Project 81, that will allow Noble to aggressively seek additional JV partners.

Lucas Drill Program

Noble is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract to carry out a diamond drilling campaign on the Lucas Gold Target, which forms part of Project 81 and is located in Lucas Township, near Timmins Ontario, Canada. The program is designed to test over 700m strike length of the gold mineralized structures outlined by historical drilling that are NI43-101 non-compliant and by recently completed IP Survey, Airborne Differential Magnetic Survey, and Airborne EM Survey.

A program totalling six-ten (6-10) NQ size diamond drill holes for approximately 3000m is being proposed for this drill campaign in order to confirm historical drilling results dating back to 1960-1980's by Canico, McIntyre Porcupine Mines Ltd, and Abitibi Price Resources on the Lucas Township Gold Target. Historical non-compliant 43-101 results have been previously released by the company in earlier releases dated Dec. 01, 2011 and Dec., 05, 2011 and have been posted on our website.

NOB JV Partners Drill/Exploration Programs

It is anticipated that NOB JV partners will be in a position to execute diamond drill programs over the optioned townships as previously announced on completion and confirmation of EM targets from the Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey.

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81 is a contiguous land package of approximately ~70,000 hectares covering 12 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 50th year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery a very large, low grade Nickel Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling to be carried out during the 2017-2018 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

About Gedex Inc.

Located in Mississauga, Ontario, Gedex Inc. is a leading developer of sub-surface imaging technology with its new high definition airborne gravity gradiometer. The Gedex HD-AGG(TM) technology is highly effective in substantially reducing both risk and cost of natural resource discovery, and is a patented system that can transform aspects of mineral and petroleum exploration.

David Hatch P.Geo, Chief Geophysicist and COO of Gedex a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Gedex.

About BECI

BECI was formed in 2001 to develop innovative airborne technology for mineral exploration to allow for direct drilling of targets without the need for ground geophysical follow-up. The Company was involved in the development of the AeroTEM system, offered by Aeroquest International Limited, from 2001 to 2006. In 2010 BECI began the development of AirTEM, a cost competitive, mid-power HTEM system and has since provided systems in Canada, Mexico and China. In 2016 BECI developed a triaxial magnetometer based on the Scintrex CS-3 optical magnetometer which can accept incoming spectrometer data.

Steve Balch PGeo - President and Founder of BECI is a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of BECI

About ORIX Inc.

Orix Geoscience Inc. (Orix) is a geological consulting firm that partners with exploration and mining companies. This partnership provides access to a strong technical team that supplements our client's internal workforce. Orix's multi-faceted team has offices in Toronto, Sudbury, and Winnipeg that provides support for both Canadian and international projects focusing on data collection, interpretation, and project management. They specialize in compiling, interpreting, and modeling large datasets and work closely with their clients to generate targets and execute field programs. Services also include: providing support to internal Marketing and IT teams.

As part of the partnership, Orix covers all costs related to hardware (office supplies, computers, keyboards, monitors, mouse, network maintenance and backups, etc.) and software (Datamine, Leapfrog, ArcMap, MapInfo, Fusion, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Earth Pro, etc.). Orix has WSIB coverage and all required liability insurances. The only aspects of a project that Orix does not cover is all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses, which include travel expenses and accommodations, as well as other requests such as banner-up printing and plotter paper.

At Orix, they believe their client partnerships deserve the best quality products and services resulting from strong working relationships and a disciplined work ethic. Their business model is focused on cultivating long term relationships that focus on their client's needs and ultimately the success of the project.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

