Medgold Identifies Two New Gold Targets in Southern Serbia

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medgold Resources Corp. (TSX-V:MED) (the “Company” or “Medgold”) is pleased to announce results from ridge-and-spur soil sampling near Medgold’s Tlamino gold project in southern Serbia.



HIGHLIGHTS:

Two large gold targets identified for follow up work,

The targets measure 3 km by 1 km and 2 km by 1.5 km and are located northwest and north of Tlamino, respectively, and

The targets are part of the Crnook Licence Group.

Dan James, President of Medgold, commented: “We are very pleased to see early success from a major regional sampling campaign with the identification of two quality exploration targets. We are beginning to identify what appears to be a regional exploration play, with mineralization associated with a major flat-lying detachment fault, and which is continuous for over 50 km and is thought to be a significant control on gold mineralization at the previously sampled targets of Barje and Karamanica. We have already identified high-grade gold mineralization in a similar setting at the Tlamino Project, and are now aiming to identify new detachment-related targets based on what we’ve learned at Tlamino. These excellent gold-in-soil results demonstrate that our targeting work is proving very successful and we’re looking forward to getting on the ground to explore them in detail in the Spring.”

The Crnook Licence Group

Medgold holds five exploration licences, each approximately 100 sq km in area, in southeastern Serbia, close to where the country borders both Macedonia and Bulgaria. Two of the licences (Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Dukat) are part of the Tlamino Gold Project optioned to Fortuna Silver Mines. The remaining three licences, Ljubata, Crnook and Radovnica, are wholly-owned by Medgold.

In the Fall of 2017 Medgold’s field crews completed a program of ridge-and-spur soil sampling and collected 2,096 soil samples at a sample spacing of 100 m along lines covering the trend of a major detachment fault. Medgold has interpreted the fault to have an important association with both gold-silver and lead-zinc mineralization in the region. The fault separates the Vlasina Schists from the underlying basement rocks of the Crnook Dome. It is a low-angle structure, continuous for nearly 50 km, and rings the Crnook Dome. The detachment fault is thought to be a significant control on the distribution of mineralization which is believed to occur along the fault hosted in breccias (e.g. at the Barje Prospect – part of Tlamino), and also in high angle structures (e.g. Karamanica – 10 km northwest of Barje) parallel and proximal to the detachment.

The program identified two areas of strongly elevated multi-element geochemistry:

A 3 km by 1 km Au+As+Pb+Zn anomaly, with 10 samples assaying greater than 100 ppb Au, located on the western flanks of the Crnook Dome, and within the Ljubata licence. It occurs in proximity to a calcareous schist, of the Vlasina Unit, and also a young porphyry unit, considered to be of a similar age to the mineralization in the region, and appears to be geologically similar to the Karamanica target, located approximately 15 km to the southeast.



A 2 km by 1.5 km Au+As+Cu+Pb+Zn anomaly, with 4 samples assaying greater than 100 ppb Au, located on the northern edge of the Crnook Dome, also with the Ljubata licence.

Maps showing the anomalies are available on Medgold’s website at: https://medgoldresources.com/projects/crnook

Work will continue on these areas, as well as following-up other smaller anomalies, in the Spring once the snow has cleared. Programs of grid-soil sampling will be undertaken, and if justified, ground geophysics.

About Medgold

Medgold is a European-focused, TSX-V listed, exploration and development company targeting gold properties in Serbia. Run by a highly experienced management team with a successful track record of building value in resource companies, Medgold is aiming to become a leading European gold exploration company.

Qualified Person

Mr. David Clark, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Clark approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Medgold follows industry best practices for its prospecting and geochemical sampling campaigns. Samples are delivered by Medgold personnel directly to the assay laboratory facilities in Bor, Serbia. Soil samples are analysed by ALS Chemex using analytical method codes AuME-TL43 for gold and multi-element analysis. Medgold inserts regular field duplicate samples into the soil sample stream.

