Melkior Awards Geotech Urban-Barry Contract

Timmins, Ontario / TheNewswire / January 11, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce that a 2,170 line kilometer airborne survey has been awarded to GEOTECH using their VTEM plus time-domain system. The survey will cover the entire Maseres Project with a 100 m line spacing. Melkior is currently next in queue, it is anticipated that the survey will be initiated within the next 30 days.

Only the northeastern corner of the Maseres Project has ever had an electromagnetic survey flown over it. The magnetic and EM trends delineated in historic surveys have been demonstrated to be co-incident with highly favorable multi-element soil sampling results in the A-Horizon. The initial Melkior soil test grid over the EM trends returned up to: 121 ppb Au; 59 ppm Ag; 93 ppm Cu; 78 ppm Zn; 30 ppm Pb. The GEOTECH survey will define any extension of these trends to the south through Melkior's Maseres Project with an accuracy sufficient for defining drill hole locations.

The Maseres Project is located about 14 km southwest of the Osisko Black Dog Deposit. The Black Dog Project has been reported by Osisko to be a gold-silver-copper discovery in a volcanic sequence coincident with magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies and disseminated to semi-massive Au-Ag-Cu bearing sulfides. The Black Dog appears to be on the same magnetic trend as Bonterra Gladiator Project. One interpretation of magnetic geophysical data suggest that this magnetic trend is folded and continues through Melkior's Maseres Project. Mineralized boulders have been historically identified co-incident within this formational conductor and reported to contain 11 ppm gold and 2% copper (NR April 13, 2017).

Additional A-Horizon soil sampling program will be implemented on receipt and evaluation of the GEOTECH VTEM survey data in spring 2018.

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "The bulk of the Maseres project is located in virgin territory, never having seen an airborne EM survey. Our 2017 soil survey results were tremendously exciting. We are going to use the GEOTECH VTEM plus time-domain system to extend the trends and follow these up with further detailed soil sampling."

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

