Global Energy Metals To Showcase Cobalt Strategy At Upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2018

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 11, 2018 / Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that the Company will be showcasing its pure-play cobalt strategy at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2018 (VRIC2018) being held January 21-22, 2018 in Vancouver, BC.

Representatives of GEMC will be at Booth 840 highlighting the key milestones achieved in 2017 and outlining goals and catalysts for this new year.

On Monday January 22nd at 2pm in Workshop 2, Global Energy Metals' President & CEO, Mitchell Smith, will be joining speakers from other companies involved in the cobalt mining space and presenting in panel format on the "Outlook for Cobalt", its criticality to the electrification of vehicles and need for supply security.

GEMC has a series of strategic initiatives, including strengthening the cobalt resource at the Millennium Cobalt project in Australia and advancing the Werner Lake Cobalt project through a partner funded work program, amongst others, that should significantly increase the Company's long-term growth outlook and enhance its access to not only capital but also strategic partnerships seeking exposure to cobalt.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management during the conference please call or email using the contact information below.

Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns and is advancing the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to earn-in to the Millennium Cobalt Project in Mt. Isa, Australia.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

