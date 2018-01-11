Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Durango Provides Update on Golden Triangle Property Position

14:01 Uhr  |  The Newswire

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 11, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC Grey-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports that it's land position neighbouring GT Gold Corp. (TSX.V-GTT) in the Golden Triangle of B.C. has reached 2,500 hectares in size.

In the fall of 2017, a Durango field crew completed a reconnaissance visit to the area via helicopter and while on site, the team discovered some surface outcropping which may be favourable for hosting gold. Some rock and soil samples were taken and submitted for assay and results are pending.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Mayner's Fortune limestone property and the Golden Triangle properties in northwest British Columbia, the Decouverte and Trove & Windfall gold properties in Quebec, lithium properties near the Whabouchi Mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan and the Whitney Northwest gold property near Timmins, Ontario.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact:

Marcy Kiesman, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604.339.2243
Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com
Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including commencement and completion of future exploration and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, raising additional capital for exploration expenditures, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


