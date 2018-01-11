Durango Provides Update on Golden Triangle Property Position

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 11, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC Grey-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports that it's land position neighbouring GT Gold Corp. (TSX.V-GTT) in the Golden Triangle of B.C. has reached 2,500 hectares in size.

In the fall of 2017, a Durango field crew completed a reconnaissance visit to the area via helicopter and while on site, the team discovered some surface outcropping which may be favourable for hosting gold. Some rock and soil samples were taken and submitted for assay and results are pending.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Mayner's Fortune limestone property and the Golden Triangle properties in northwest British Columbia, the Decouverte and Trove & Windfall gold properties in Quebec, lithium properties near the Whabouchi Mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan and the Whitney Northwest gold property near Timmins, Ontario.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact:

Marcy Kiesman, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

