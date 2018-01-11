Murchison Minerals Grants Stock Options

Toronto - Murchison Minerals Ltd. (“Murchison” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUR) announces that the Company approved the issuance of 1,435,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.19 expiring on January 10, 2023.

About Murchison

Murchison is a Canadian based exploration company with a diversified portfolio of properties, including the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper project in North-Central Saskatchewan and the HPM Nickel/Copper/Cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison also holds gold claims in the Pickle Lake area of northwestern Ontario.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

