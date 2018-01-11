Discovery Minerals Announces Strategic Pivot Into Bitcoin Gold Mining

Marina del Rey, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marina del Rey, CA, January 11, 2018 – Discovery Minerals Ltd. (OTC:DSCR) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that the Company is pivoting its commercial operations into the mining of Bitcoin Gold coins.



According to the Bitcoin Gold information site, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. At block 491407, Bitcoin Gold miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and this will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue on unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. The new branch is a distinct blockchain with the same transaction history as Bitcoin up until the fork, but then diverges from it. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency is born.”

Bitcoin Gold came into existence as a fork in late October of last year, but is already worth over $3.95 billion as of today’s market capitalization data (via CoinMarketCap.com). It has been designed to avoid domination by a small group of large mining outfits using application specific integrated circuits.

In other words, for new players in the cryptocurrency mining game, Bitcoin Gold offers clear advantages to early profitability.

In terms of operational management structures, moving from gold mining to Bitcoin Gold mining is actually not a dramatic shift. Both necessitate some degree of initial fixed cost investment followed by an operating budget to account for variable cost investments to fund production activity going forward. However, as many investors have become aware over recent months, the profitability of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Gold mining activities far exceeds that of gold mining, which is both more costly and less financially rewarding.

Hence, management is extremely enthusiastic about this powerful rebirth for Discovery Minerals as an emerging player in the $733 billion cryptocurrency market space, and looks forward to providing investors with additional details shortly.

About Discovery Minerals, Ltd

Discovery Minerals Ltd. is an acquisition and development company that targets natural resource properties through its subsidiaries.

Safe Harbor Statement

Email: info@discoveryholdingscorp.com

