Discovery Minerals Announces Stop Sign Removal And Current Status

16:14 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Marina del Rey, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marina del Rey, CA, January 11, 2018 – Discovery Minerals Ltd. (OTC:DSCR) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) Management vigorously working with its law firm to file all missing filings to remove stop sign and be fully current.

About Discovery Minerals, Ltd

Discovery Minerals Ltd. is an acquisition and development company that targets natural resource properties through its subsidiaries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report includes forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results for the current fiscal year and beyond could differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "projects," "expects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "targets," and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, variation in demand and acceptance of the Company's products and services, the frequency, magnitude and timing of any or all raw-material-price changes, general business and economic conditions beyond the Company's control, timing of the completion and integration of acquisitions, the consequences of competitive factors in the marketplace, cost-containment strategies, and the Company's success in attracting and retaining key personnel. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in the Company's filing with The Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements as a result of new information since these statements may no longer be accurate or timely.



Email: info@discoveryholdingscorp.com

Discovery Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
USA
www.discoveryminerals.com


