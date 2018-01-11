Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Great Atlantic Acquires Cobalt Property in New Brunswick with Geochemical Anomalies up to 0.6% Cobalt and Defined Drill Targets - Video Available

17:51 Uhr  |  Newsfile
Vancouver, January 11, 2018 - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has acquired the Kagoot Brook Cobalt Property in New Brunswick, located approximately 85 kilometres southwest of Bathurst along the southwest margin of the famous Bathurst Mining Camp.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.

Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_km3rvlmh/Great-Atlantic-TSXVGR-has-acquired-the-Kagoot-Brook-Cobalt-Property-in-New-Brunswick

Great Atlantic optioned the property from a local prospector and can earn 100% by making staggered payments of $140,000 in cash and 300,000 shares. The optionor is retaining a 2% royalty which the company may reduce to 1% by paying $500,000.

The company staked an additional 3,399 hectares thereby increasing the Kagoot Brook Cobalt Property to a total of 4,232 hectares, with the property easily accessible with logging roads transecting the property.

Historic cobalt stream and spring geochemical anomalies were reported by the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources in the early 1980s, with four samples from two streams reporting values of 1259, 1261, 1297 and 1316 parts per million cobalt.

Anomalous stream silt samples were later reported by Brunswick Mining and Smelting in the mid-1980s in the same area including multiple samples reported to exceed 1,000 ppm cobalt, including one sample reported to return 6,000 parts per million or 0.6% cobalt. Brunswick Mining and Smelting also reported anomalous copper, lead, zinc, silver and nickel stream silt samples and anomalous cobalt and copper soil samples within the Kagoot Brook Property.

Geological Survey of Canada 1986 airborne magnetic and 1996 airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys identified areas of high conductivity and coincident magnetic anomalies in the east-central region of the property in the general area of geochemical anomalies, defining drill targets. More recent induced polarization geophysics surveys, between 2012 and 2017, in this region of the property identified anomalies, further defining drill targets. These include chargeability anomalies and resistivity low anomalies, possibly caused by sulfide mineralization.

The Kagoot Brook copper occurrence, reported by the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development in the northwest region of the Kagoot Brook Property, represents another exploration target on the property.

Great Atlantic is also active on several other precious-base metal projects in New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com. Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.greatatlanticresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap