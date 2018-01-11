Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Manson Creek Resources Announces Closing of Last Tranche of Private Placement

18:41 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
CALGARY, Jan. 11, 2018 - Manson Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:MCK) (“Manson”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) consisting of 212,500 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $42,500. Each unit consisted of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) entitles the holder to purchase one half of an additional common share at a price of $0.30 per share until January 11, 2020.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering were subject to a four month hold period from the date of each closing. No finder’s fees will be payable in connection with the second tranche of the Offering.

Manson issued a total of 1,000,000 Units pursuant to this private placement for gross proceeds of $200,000. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and property exploration expenditures.

Other:

Mr. Jutras representing Manson Creek will be giving a talk titled "Jade Exploration In The Context Of The Currently Re-Emerging Chinese Nephrite Jade Market", at The Calgary Mineral Exploration Group January 12 luncheon. Details on time and location can be found at www.megcalgary.com.


On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jean-Pierre Jutras”
Jean-Pierre Jutras
President/Director



The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates” and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Manson Creek’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Manson Creek. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Manson Creek’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Manson Creek’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Manson Creek shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Manson Creek disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



For Further Information Contact:

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464
http://www.manson.ca

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Manson Creek Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.manson.ca


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap