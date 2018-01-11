Manson Creek Resources Announces Closing of Last Tranche of Private Placement

CALGARY, Jan. 11, 2018 - Manson Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:MCK) (“Manson”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) consisting of 212,500 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $42,500. Each unit consisted of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) entitles the holder to purchase one half of an additional common share at a price of $0.30 per share until January 11, 2020.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering were subject to a four month hold period from the date of each closing. No finder’s fees will be payable in connection with the second tranche of the Offering.

Manson issued a total of 1,000,000 Units pursuant to this private placement for gross proceeds of $200,000. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and property exploration expenditures.

Mr. Jutras representing Manson Creek will be giving a talk titled "Jade Exploration In The Context Of The Currently Re-Emerging Chinese Nephrite Jade Market", at The Calgary Mineral Exploration Group January 12 luncheon. Details on time and location can be found at www.megcalgary.com.





Jean-Pierre Jutras

