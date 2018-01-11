U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Updated Copper King PEA

- Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) updated by Mine Development Associates

- PEA indicates that Copper King could generate Net Cash Flow of $296.8 million

- NPV increases to $178.5 million and IRR increases to 33.1%

-PEA is based upon $1275/oz Au and $2.80/lb Cu



ELKO, Nev., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) today is pleased to announce that Mine Development Associates (MDA) has updated the historic Copper King Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Technical Report. MDA's original PEA was dated August 24, 2012. This newly updated PEA uses current gold and copper price estimates as well as updating the historic mine input costs.

Updated Investment Highlights

A base case summary of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) indicates that Copper King will generate Pre-Tax Cash Flow of $296.8 million

A gold price of $1275/ounce and a copper price of $2.80/lb were used for the economic analysis

The commodity prices are based on a combination of three-years average prices and two years of future prices

The updated Net Present Value (NPV) is $178.5 million

The Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return is 33.1%

CAPEX estimated at $113.66 million

Payback in just under 2.5 years

Summary of Copper King Pre-Tax Economic Results *

Base Case Gold price (US$/ounce) $1,275 Copper Price (US$/lb) $2.80 Net Cash Flow $296.8 million Net Present Value (5.0% Discount rate) $178.5 million Internal Rate of Return 33.10% CAPEX $113.66 million Payback 2.5 years 17 year projected mine life ~40,700 Au oz / year; 10,700,000 Cu lbs/yr

PEA Highlights

The pre-tax economic analysis of the project, including the 5% Wyoming state royalty, shows a 33.1% internal rate of return ("IRR") and a net present value ("NPV") of $178.5 million at 5% discount rate. A payback of the initial $113.66 million investment occurs in a little under 2.5 years. The revenue is about 1/3 from copper and about 2/3 from gold.

The Copper King project is a project of merit with high-grade mineralization exposed at the surface surrounded by a large, low-grade zone with potential for expanding at least the low-grade resources. The PEA study indicates a 17-year project with a capital requirement of $113.7 million. Over the project life a total of 182 million pounds of copper and 692,000 ounces of gold are projected to be recovered based on the PEA recovery assumptions. The project shows a pre-tax NPV (5%) of $178.5 million and an IRR of 33.1%. These results indicate a potentially economic project and the project should proceed to the prefeasibility or feasibility stage.

U.S. Gold Corp.'s President and CEO Mr. Edward Karr stated, "This Copper King PEA not only shows the robustness of the project, but the substantial value of the asset to our Company. Our geological and engineering team has internally evaluated and discussed this report over the last month and we are all pleased to release it. Copper King continued to be advanced through our 2017 exploration and drill programs. At the end of 2017, U.S. Gold Corp. completed a 4-hole drill program and will release the results in the next few weeks when we receive back the assays. 2 of the holes drilled were step-outs of the existing known mineralization deposit. We are encouraged with the updated PEA conclusions and plan to advance the project to pre-feasibility and production. Copper King is located in the mining friendly State of Wyoming and we have a clear path forward for advancing the project."

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded U.S.-focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. Copper King is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a historical Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), done by Mine Development Associates. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada, identified and consolidated by Dave Mathewson. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

