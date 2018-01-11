Mustang Closes $2.6 Million Financing

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Mustang Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: MUM) (" Mustang “ or the "Company") announced that pursuant to its non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) announced November 27, 2017 it has closed a final tranche of $175,000 consisting of 500,000 units price at $0.35 per unit. The net proceeds from the Financing will be used for general corporate purposes including exploration and development activities at its highly prospective nickel-copper-PGE-cobalt properties located in Manitoba.

Mustang has now raised gross proceeds of $2,655,274 in connection with the Financing consisting of 7,586,498 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.45 for a period of three years from closing. Finders fees of $6,563 cash and a total of 18,750 finders warrants were paid in conjunction with the third closing. The finders warrants are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.45.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one day from the date of issuance. The Financing is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Mustang Minerals

Mustang owns the mineral rights to the Makwa Nickel Property and the Mayville Property both located in the Bird River Greenstone Belt in southeast Manitoba. The Company completed a PEA on the Makwa-Mayville Project in 2014. The Company also controls mineral rights at the East Bull Lake Property west of Sudbury prospective for PGM and the Bannockburn Nickel Property near Matachewan.

Carey Galeschuk P. Geo is the Qualified Person for Mustang Minerals Corp.

To find out more about Mustang Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: MUM)

visit our website at www.mustangminerals.com or:

Telephone: 416-955-4773 email: info@mustangminerals.com

We seek safe harbour.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company’s plans for its mineral projects in Manitoba, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/Mustang01112018.pdfSource: Mustang Minerals Corp. (TSX Venture:MUM)

To follow Mustang Minerals Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire