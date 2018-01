Robix Received Statement Of Claim

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. (“Robix” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:RZX) (Frankfurt:R0X) is announcing that it has received a Statement of Claim filed with the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta relating to an Employee of Robix for unpaid wages and other commitments based in the amount of $591,508 Canadian Dollars. The employee has also filed an Employment Standards complaint in the amount of $153,556.30 Canadian Dollars. Management is seeking legal advice to address this matter.



The Corporation is an “industrial products/technology” company, offering to investors a unique opportunity to participate in a leading company in the business of ownership of patents, and their development from commercialization to worldwide expansion through various business arrangements. Robix owns a Clean Ocean Vessel (“COV”) patent, which is an oil spill recovery vessel design with the capability to recover oil in rough and debris laden sea conditions. Robix has recognized a worldwide market opportunity for effective containment, recovery and disposal equipment, particularly in the oil spill protection industry, and it proposes to develop a business model as a service provider, and/or equipment provider under licensing agreements with other industry participants, wherein Robix will use its COV patented design solution.

