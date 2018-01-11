GFG Resources Completes Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V:GFG) (OTCQB:GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Concurrent Financing”) previously announced on December 11, 2017, for gross proceeds of C$2,745,000. The total gross proceeds raised in the Concurrent Financing was C$6,973,305.



In combination with the first tranche which closed on December 21, 2017, the Company issued a total of 5,460,555 flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.55 per share for gross proceeds of C$3,003,305 (the “FT Private Placement”) and 7,940,000 units at a price of C$0.50 per unit for gross proceeds of C$3,970,000 (the “Non-FT Private Placement”), with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of C$0.75 for a period of 24 months from their respective date of issuance.

Gross proceeds raised under the FT Private Placement will be used for exploration activities in Ontario that will qualify as “Canadian Exploration Expenses”. Net proceeds raised under the Non-FT Private Placement will be used for exploration activities at the Company’s projects in Wyoming and Ontario as well as for general working capital purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Concurrent Financing are subject to a restricted period of four months and a day, from their respective date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Company paid cash finder's fees to certain arm’s length finders of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing. The Concurrent Financing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Early Warning

Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”) purchased 600,000 units of GFG, and now beneficially owns and controls 7,077,883 common shares and 300,000 warrants of GFG which represents approximately 10.2% of GFG’s issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Probe has acquired the GFG shares pursuant to the private placement for investment purposes. Probe may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of GFG, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of common shares and warrants by Probe will be filed under GFG’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Persons

Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo. and M.Sc., serves as President and CEO of GFG, and is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Skanderbeg has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information, please contact:

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG Resources is a North American precious metals exploration company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, whose shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (GFG) and on the OTCQB (GFGSF). The Company controls 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. The geologic setting, alteration and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of two large and highly prospective gold properties west of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Ontario properties are comprised of the 60,450 acre West Porcupine gold property and the 29,650 acre Swayze gold property.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

