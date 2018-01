Barrick to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Results on February 14 and Will Hold 2018 Investor Day Webcast on February 22

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) will release its Fourth Quarter 2017 Results on February 14, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on February 15 at 8:00 am ET.



Fourth Quarter Results Release February 14, after market close Conference Call and Webcast February 15, 8:00 am ET Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610 International: +1-416-915-3239

The Fourth Quarter 2017 webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1928.

INVESTOR DAY

Barrick will host its 2018 Investor Day webcast on February 22 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm ET. You may register for the webcast here.