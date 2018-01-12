Spearmint Resources closes acquisition of two BC mineral properties

Vancouver, Jan.12, 2018 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has closed the acquisition and now owns 100 percent of the WHY WEST Magnesium project near Rossland, BC, and the BUDDY claims in the Golden Triangle of BC.

The BUDDY claims directly border the EL North claims currently held by Spearmint. These claims are directly bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. in the Golden Triangle of BC. This prospect consists of approximately 4,400 contiguous acres.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "Adding these two new projects shows the commitment SRJ management has to growing the company. Both of these areas may constitute a key building block of Spearmint going forward. The golden triangle of British Columbia has proven to be a global focus of mining and we are looking forward to the upcoming 2018 drill season. We recently announced a financing which we expect to close shortly which includes flow-through funds that will be implemented in BC and for the Québec vanadium claims. We are also expecting to commence operations on our Clayton Valley Lithium Projects shortly, making 2018 the most active year in many for Spearmint."

Terms of the private placement are hard dollar at $0.05 with a full 3 year warrant at $0.08 and flow through at $0.065 with a full two year warrant at $0.1 (announced December 7, 2017). A finders fee may be paid on this placement. If you have any questions regarding this placement please call toll free at 1 855 646 6901 or email info@spearmintresources.ca.





Clayton Valley Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/31966_a1515727504606_43.jpg

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' of Nevada, comprising of two claim blocks totaling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. We also have three lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of five separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp., the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2.



If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list or wish to participate in the financing, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca. The terms of this agreement call for Spearmint to pay $19,850.





"James Nelson"

President







Contact Information



Spearmint Resources Inc.

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

info@spearmintresources.ca







Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

