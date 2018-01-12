Equinox Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V:EQX) (OTC:LWLCF) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and the restricted share unit plan (“RSUs”) it has granted 2,140,000 incentive stock options and 3,046,125 RSUs, including 110,500 RSUs with performance vesting conditions (“pRSUs”), to certain directors, officers and employees that are exercisable and issuable for up to 5,186,125 common shares in the Company. The stock options are exercisable at C$1.15 per share, have expiration dates that range between June 30, 2022 and January 9, 2023, and have various vesting terms that range between June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2020. The RSUs vest between June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2019. Fifty percent of the pRSUs will vest on the announcement of first gold pour at the Company’s Aurizona Gold Mine (“Aurizona”) in Brazil and fifty percent will vest on the announcement of commercial production at Aurizona.



The Company has granted incentive stock options to First Globe Capital International Inc. (“First Globe”) to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company until January 9, 2023 at an exercise price of C$1.15 per share. First Globe is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, and is owned by Anish Sunderji. First Globe will provide institutional marketing and advisory services to Equinox Gold.

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold resource base, near-term and growing gold production from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California, and a long-term growth platform with a diverse portfolio of gold and copper assets in North and South America. Construction is underway at the Company’s Aurizona project in Brazil with the objective of pouring gold by year-end 2018, and a prefeasibility study is underway at the Company’s Castle Mountain project in California with the objective of restarting production. Further information about Equinox Gold’s current portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

