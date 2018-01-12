Bloomberg Invites American Manganese to Present at Its Future of Mobility Summit’s Battery Supply Panel

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMI” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY; Pink Sheets: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the Bloomberg’s inaugural The Future of Mobility Summit on February 2, 2018. Mr. Reaugh will be a panelist on electric vehicle battery materials and electric vehicle supply chain. Click here for more details: https://about.bnef.com/summit/event/mobility/agenda/.

About “The Future of Mobility Summit”

The Future of Mobility Summit will gather a diverse range of perspectives from established industry, finance, and policy leaders in the transport community. This event is driven by Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s cutting-edge research on electrified transport, shared mobility, and autonomous vehicles. The event will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, California.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt- Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company’s July 27, 2017 press release for further details).

