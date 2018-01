Orezone Grants Stock Options

OTTAWA, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX-V:ORE) announces that in accordance with its Stock Option Plan and its annual compensation review, the Company has granted employees, executives and directors stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,353,500 common shares, exercisable on or before January 11, 2028 at a strike price of $0.81 per share.



About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful gold discovery track record and recent mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, a fully permitted, undeveloped oxide gold deposit in West Africa, which is situated 85 km east of the capital city, adjacent to an international highway.

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (613) 241-3699 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Orezone Gold Corp.



Patrick Downey,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 613 241 3699 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com