Rogue sends Test Sample of Snow White Quartz for Optical Sorting Analysis and the Granting of Options to Insiders

300 kg sample of Snow White Quartz sent for Optical Sorting analysis



Rogue to meet with Optical Sorting Equipment manufacturer and review testing and equipment later in Q1

Visits also planned with Ontario-based crushing and screening manufacturer

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) (“Rogue” or the “Company”) is pleased to update investors regarding recent developments for the Company’s Snow White Quartz Project ("Snow White" or the "Project"), located near Massey, Ontario, Canada.

To better understand the Snow White quartz and how a potential quarrying operation could process the quarried material, Rogue is working closely with world-leading equipment suppliers. This work includes a German based Optical Sorter manufacturer with a large US testing facility which includes optical sorting capability and an Irish-Canadian based company, which is a leader in quarry equipment supply.

“This work will be a key part of the de-risking and advancement for Snow White”, said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources. “We look forward to learning from the tests and negotiations with these, and other suppliers, helping advance the Company towards its Q2 Development Decision.”

The work completed on Snow White at this stage is preliminary in nature and the limited drill data and metallurgical analysis are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized even as Mineral Resources. Rogue does not intend to complete a Pre-feasibility or Feasibility Study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability before a Development decision to proceed into Production. This potential decision would be based on a Resource Report, the results of negotiated cost estimates, ongoing engineering and geochemical test work (including the work referred to in this Release), the recent metallurgical test work, historic successful furnace tests as well as the securing of supply contracts for the Snow White quartz/silica products. Among the risks associated with any Development decision to proceed into Production is the possibility that the zone will not be economically or technically viable and/or that development timetables, cost estimates and production forecasts may not be realized.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 550,000 stock options to the Officers, Directors and Advisors of the Company, in accordance with the Company’s shareholder approved Equity Incentive Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.39 per share, expire in seven years, and vest over a period of one year, with one half of the options vesting immediately, and one half vesting at the end of the first anniversary of the date of grant.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company remains focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec, exploring its other assets, including the gold potential at Radio Hill, and identifying additional projects or mines that meet its criteria.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

Qualified Person

The Company’s Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Paul is a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may, or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan” and similar expressions.

In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the results of any test work or negotiation with equipment manufacturers. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; commodity prices; exploration and development costs; mining operations, drilling plans and access to available goods and services and development parameters; regulatory restrictions; the ability of the Company to obtain applicable permits; activities of governmental authorities (including changes in taxation); currency fluctuations; the global economic climate; and competition.

The Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: general economic, market and business conditions; the technical reports which may not be completed in the timelines anticipated, in the manner anticipated or at all; the Company’s properties may not have the results currently anticipated by the Company; the Company may be unable to resolve geological, mechanical, regulatory or operational issues in the timelines anticipated, in the manner anticipated or at all; increased costs and expenses; reliance on industry partners; risks related to operations, government and environmental regulation, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; risks in the marketability of minerals; fluctuations in the commodity prices; fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates; stock market volatility; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release, and in the Company’s most recent annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis, copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.



