AbraPlata Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbraPlata Resource Corp. ("AbraPlata" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ABRA) (OTC:ABBRF) (Frankfurt:1AH) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed and closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") announced in the Company's news releases dated January 5, 2018 and January 10, 2018.

Pursuant to the Financing, the Company issued a total of 10,100,109 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $2,020,022. Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for two years to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of $0.30 but will expire earlier if, for any ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the closing price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $0.40.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for continuing exploration on, and evaluation of, the Company's Diablillos silver-gold project and its other mineral exploration properties in Argentina, payment of outstanding accounts payable, general and administrative expenses and working capital. The Financing has been conditionally approved, but remains subject to final approval, by the Exchange. In compliance with Canadian securities laws and the rules of the Exchange, all securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months.

SSR Mining Inc. (formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc.) ("SSR Mining") holds a contractual anti-dilution right (the "Anti-Dilution Right") entitling SSR Mining to maintain a 19.9% equity interest in the capital of the Company, under the second amended and restated share purchase agreement dated March 21, 2017 (the "SSR Agreement"). A copy of the SSR Agreement is available from the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). As a result of the Financing, the Company is obliged to issue to SSR Mining an additional 2,509,265 Common Shares. Any subsequent exercise of the Warrants will oblige the Company to issue additional Common Shares to SSR Mining pursuant to the Anti-Dilution Right sufficient for SSR Mining to maintain a 19.9% equity interest in the capital of the Company.

In connection with the Financing, the Company is paying finder's fees to a number of arm's length third parties. Each finder is entitled to receive (i) a cash fee of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Financing received by the Company from each subscriber to the Financing introduced to the Company by that finder; plus (ii) a number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Finders' Warrants") equal to eight percent (8%) of the total number of Units subscribed for by each subscriber to the Financing introduced to the Company by that finder. The Finder's Warrants will have the same terms as the Warrants comprising the Units.

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is a junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder returns by unlocking mineral value in Argentina. The Company's experienced management team has assembled an outstanding portfolio of gold, silver and copper exploration assets, and is focused on advancing its flagship Diablillos silver-gold project, with an indicated resource of 81.3m oz Ag and 755k oz Au, through the various stages of feasibility. In addition, AbraPlata owns the highly prospective Cerro Amarillo property with its cluster of five mineralized Cu-(Mo-Au) porphyry intrusions located in a mining camp hosting the behemoth El Teniente, Los Bronces, and Los Pelambres porphyry Cu-Mo deposits. Further exploration work is also planned for the Company’s Samenta porphyry Cu-Mo property, located south of First Quantum's TacaTaca project, as well as its Aguas Perdidas Au-Ag epithermal property.

