Grizzly Discoveries Appoints Gregory Aharonian as Advisor, Issues Options

Edmonton, Jan. 12, 2018 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTC Pink: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Gregory Aharonian as an Advisor to the Board.

Mr. Aharonian is considered a leading expert on patent quality, technology valuation and technology financing and specializing in, among other areas, renewable energy and eco-friendly mineral extraction. He has advised corporations, law firms, and financial firms for over 25 years with regard to identifying, evaluating, and financing new technologies, particularly technologies with legitimate and defendable patent and trade-secret protections.

Mr. Aharonian is co-author of the book "Patenting Art & Entertainment" (Nolo Press, 2004), and for 24 years has published the Internet Patent News Service, read by technology companies and lawyers around the world. In 2014, American Law Magazine named Mr. Aharonian one of 50 "Intellectual Property Trailblazers & Pioneers". He is also the inventor of several groundbreaking technologies.

Mr. Aharonian will be assisting the Board to develop financial strategies for Grizzly to leverage and augment its physical and intellectual properties and to obtain cost-effective financing. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Gregory." Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly, stated, "We believe that Gregory's unique talents, expertise, and contacts will be valuable assets to Grizzly going forward."

In conjunction with Mr. Aharonian's appointment as an Advisor, the Board of Directors has authorized the issuance of 300,000 stock option under the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.10 and will expire on January 12, 2023 or earlier in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 55.4 million shares issued, focused on developing significant Potash assets in Alberta and its precious metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. The Company holds over 227,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia; more than 161,000 acres of properties which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta; and metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling more than 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

The content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

