Peat Resources Limited Announces a Further Private Placement

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Peat Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PET) (the "Company") announces that the Company is proceeding with a further unbrokered offering of up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finders fee.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering remains subject to completion of formal documentation and receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is in addition to (i) the brokered private placement of 15,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $750,000 announced on December 20, 2017 and January 3, 2018, which closed on January 11, 2018 and (ii) the unbrokered private placement of 5,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.0525 per share for aggregate proceeds of $262,500 announced on January 9, 2018 is expected to close today.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review registered filings at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

