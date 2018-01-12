Atlantic Power Corporation Releases Statement in Response to Amended Schedule 13D Filing by Mangrove Partners

DEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 12, 2018 /CNW/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") today released the following statement in response to news inquiries about an amended Schedule 13D filed earlier today by the Company's largest shareholder, Mangrove Partners and certain affiliated entities (collectively, "Mangrove"):

On January 10, 2018, management of Atlantic Power had a conference call with Mangrove, at Mangrove's request. During the call, Mangrove recommended that the Company explore commercial opportunities for those power plants that are currently not operational, those that have Power Purchase Agreements ("PPAs") scheduled to expire in the next few years, and those that may have excess power available for sale. The Company has had an active commercial effort with respect to these plants for some time, including pursuing potential alternative uses for existing sites and commercial arrangements with existing or new customers. The Company welcomed Mangrove's input and their interest in potential co-investment with the Company. During the call, Mangrove mentioned several types of businesses as potential areas of new customer demand. One area mentioned was cryptocurrency mining and related businesses. Although the Company may evaluate that sector, as it would other potential businesses, there are no ongoing discussions with cryptocurrency miners or related businesses or with Mangrove related to that sector. The Company would take a cautious view of counterparty credit risk for any such businesses.

