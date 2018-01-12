Quantum Cobalt Announces Corporate Update Call

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Quantum Cobalt Corp. (CSE: QBOT; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23BA) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that Chief Executive Officer Greg Burns will host a live conference call and presentation on January 17, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. PST). A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation and discussion.

Topics to be discussed include:

Significance of recent announcements regarding Quantum's exploration objectives

Future exploration plans specifically on the Quantum's past producing Nipissing Property

The Company's plans on how the Company expects to increase shareholder value and help achieve longer-term growth.

To access the conference call by phone please, dial 1-800-319-7310 followed by code 02729#. Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Management will accept questions by telephone, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so after the formal presentation.

QUANTUM COBALT CORP.

"Greg Burns"

_______________________

Greg Burns, Director

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Cobalt Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Quantum Cobalt Corp.