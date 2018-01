Geologix Noteholders Exercise Conversion Option in Full

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geologix Explorations Inc. (TSX:GIX) (“Geologix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that holders of all of the outstanding convertible, unsecured, 10%, three-year promissory notes totalling $291,800 have converted the principal due under their notes into 8,105,555 common shares pursuant to the conversion price at the time the notes were issued of $0.036 per share.



About Geologix Explorations Inc.

Geologix is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource opportunities with the potential to host profitable mining operations. The Company's primary focus is the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico.



