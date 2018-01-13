Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Rock Tech Grants Options, Issues Shares for Services

08:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) announces that it has granted 10,000 stock options to a consultant. The stock options have an exercise price of $1.66 per share and expire on January 12, 2020.

Additionally, the Company has issued 15,663 common shares at a deemed price of $1.66 per share. The shares were issued to a consultant pursuant to a shares-for-services agreement disclosed in a company press release dated August 4, 2017. The shares are subject to a four month hold period.

About Rock Tech Lithium:

Rock Tech Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals.

Rock Tech is the only exploration company in the Georgia Lake region with an NI 43-101 resource estimate. The resource estimate shows an indicated resource estimate of 3.19 million tonnes grading 1.10% lithium oxide in addition to an inferred resource estimate of 6.31 million tonnes grading 1.00% lithium oxide. Further, the Company has completed metallurgical testing on a bulk sample demonstrating the ability to produce both a high-grade spodumene concentrate and battery-grade lithium carbonate ("Li2CO3"). The spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the Georgia Lake area were originally discovered in 1955.

To view photos, videos and maps from the ongoing exploration program, please use the following link: http://rocktechlithium.com/ongoing-exploration-program/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

"Martin Stephan"
Martin Stephan
Director, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward?looking statements".  Forward?looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions.  The Company cautions readers that forward?looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward?looking statements.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.



Contact
Brad Barnett, Chief Financial Officer, Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4, Telephone: (778) 358-5200, Facsimile: (604) 670-0033, Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com
Mineninfo

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.rocktechlithium.com


