Sayona Mining Ltd.: Authier Phase 3 Drilling Program Targets Resource Expansion

Brisbane - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase 3 drilling program has recommenced at the Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada.The objective of the diamond drilling is to expand and optimise, the resource and reserve position for incorporation into the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), including:- Drilling at depth and within the eastern and western sectors at shallow levels to provide better definition and potential expansion of the orebody - see Figure 1 in link below;- Potential expansion of the northern pegmatite zone where a small JORC Mineral Resources was defined as part of the Optimised Pre-Feasibility Study (see ASX release, Authier JORC Mineral Resource Update, 11th December 2017) - see Figures 1&2 in link below;- Infill definition drilling within the main resource zone where the mineralisation is not as well defined and is currently treated as waste for the Ore Reserve estimation; and- Converting inferred resources into a higher resource classifications by further higher density drilling (resource areas shown in blue in Figure 1 in link below).The Company has successfully increased the size of the resource and reserve through previous drilling programs. Any further increases have the potential to enhance the positive economics demonstrated in the recently announced Optimised Pre-Feasibility Study. All of the new drilling data will be incorporated into the resource models for the DFS which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.The Company will also be looking to drill extensions of the major structural east-west trend which is highlighted from historical geophysics - see Figure 3 in link below. The focus of the drilling is to target new pegmatite systems not outcropping on the surface. During the Phase 2 drilling program, the Company discovered the Northern Pegmatite which doesn't outcrop at the surface. The areas in the west have not been extensively explored and the Company believes there is potential to identify new systems.The Phase 3 drilling will also incorporate some condemnation drilling to sterilise areas required for the process plant, and combined waste and tailings storage areas.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/36H9PSMN





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. Sayona’s primary objective is developing the Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Authier is an advanced, near term development project, construction forecast to commence in the second half of 2018 and first production in late 2019. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au







