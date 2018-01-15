Cruz Commences Operations on BC Cobalt Prospect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cruz Cobalt Corp. (CUZ—TSXv, BKTPF—OTC PINK, A2DMG8--FSE) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has commenced operations on the BC ‘War Eagle’ Cobalt prospect.

James Nelson, President of Cruz states, “We are very pleased to start up operations in BC on our cobalt prospect. We plan to be operational on multiple projects throughout 2018. We anticipate being one of the most active junior cobalt companies this year and management is very optimistic about the landscape for domestically and ethically sourced cobalt.”

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect and the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect. The company's 4,935 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine. Cruz’s USA projects include the 1,940 acre Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana and the 880 acre Idaho Star prospect.

