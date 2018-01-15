Mexican Gold to Exhibit at the AME Mineral Exploration 2018 Roundup

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican Gold Corp. ("Mexican Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MEX) (OTCMKTS:SRXLF) (FRA:4QW1) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming AME BC Mineral Exploration Roundup 2018 Conference being held in Vancouver at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from January 22nd to 25th.



Mexican Gold’s management team invites current shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts and interested parties to visit booth 523 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West to discuss the upcoming 2018 drilling and field exploration programs for its flagship Las Minas property The company will be displaying core from high-grade diamond drill hole LM-17 - ED- 40, which cut a cumulative 94.35 metres of high-grade mineralization over three zones. The main zone graded 9.24 g/t Au Eq (5.39 g/t Au, 17.10 g/t Ag, 2.20% Cu) over 38.0 metres contained within 54.0 metres grading 6.91 g/t Au Eq. (3.91 g/t Au, 12.64 g/t Ag, 1.72% Cu).

True widths for hole LM-17-ED-40 are estimated to be 94 percent of core widths. Assays are uncut, length–weighted average values.

Gold equivalent (Au Eq) calculations use metal prices of US $1200/oz. for gold, US $19.00/oz. for silver and US $3.00/lb. for copper. No adjustments have been made for potential relative differences in metal recoveries.

Au Eq g/t equals Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.016) + (Cu% x 1.71).

About the AME BC Mineral Exploration Roundup 2017 Conference

The AME BC’s Mineral Exploration Roundup conference brings together prospectors, geoscientists, investors, suppliers and those interested in the mineral exploration industry every January in Vancouver.

For more information about the conference visit: http://roundup.amebc.ca/

About Las Minas

The Las Minas Project hosts near-surface gold, silver and copper skarn mineralization and high grade gold - silver epithermal vein deposits. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions covering approximately 1,616 hectares (3,995 acres), with several small scale, past-producing mines and a number of untested targets.

The district is host to a large gold, silver and copper skarn system that has a production history that extends back to the Aztec era. The Las Minas diorite intrusive measures approximately 10 kilometres in diameter and underlies the Las Minas concessions. The mineralization controls and association with magnetite appear to be similar to the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sonny Bernales, P. Geo., a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of British Columbia and a qualified person as defined by NI 43‑101. Mr. Bernales is responsible for logistics and supervision of all exploration activity conducted by Mexican Gold on the property.

The Company has implemented and adheres to a strict Quality Assurance/Quality Control program which includes inserting mineralized standards and blanks into the sample stream, about 1 for every 10 samples. The standards and blanks were obtained from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, BC, Canada. Each sample bag is properly sealed and kept in a secured, restricted storage place prior to shipping to the lab. Samples are shipped directly by Mexican Gold or picked-up by the lab vehicle with chain of custody/sample submittal signed and dated. The Company sends its samples to SGS Mineral Services (ISO/IEC 17025) at Durango, Mexico, an accredited and independent laboratory.

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Mexican Gold is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico is host to one of the largest under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

