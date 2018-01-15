Anaconda Intersects 12.47 g/t Gold over 5.0 Metres at Argyle; Expands Deposit Along Strike

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2017 /CNW/ - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") – (TSX:ANX) is pleased to provide initial assay results for the recently announced diamond drill program (See Press Release dated November 29, 2017) near the Argyle deposit ("Argyle"), located approximately 4.5 kilometres from the Company's fully-operational Pine Cove Mill and tailings facility at the Point Rousse Project, Newfoundland and Labrador (See Exhibit A).

The highlight of the drilling near Argyle includes 12.47 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 5.0 metres in hole AE-17-58 located 85 metres east of the current Argyle resource.

"On the heels of announcing the Argyle resource, we have discovered that the deposit continues at least another 85 metres east, and approximately 40 metres from surface, demonstrating the strike of the deposit is at least 15 percent greater than previously known. Furthermore, the significant grade of this new intercept could indicate we are within another high-grade shoot similar to what has been observed elsewhere in the deposit. We plan to test the high-grade shoot concept in our next round of drilling."

~ Dustin Angelo, President and CEO

Six diamond drill holes, totaling 816 metres, were drilled east of Argyle (See Exhibit A). Two holes intersected mineralization and two intersected Argyle style alteration while the remainder did not because the strike of the geology ("Argyle Trend") changed to the east of the deposit. It is interpreted that the Argyle Trend changes from generally an east-west trend to a Northeast-Southwest trend (See Exhibit A). To better target mineralization and track the trend farther east, the Company plans to conduct a ground magnetic and IP survey in the next few months. These geophysical techniques were integral in identifying the initial Argyle deposit.

A table of composited assays from the Argyle drill program is shown below:

Drillhole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au g/t AE-17-58 54.50 59.50 5.00 12.47 including 55.00 58.50 3.50 17.66 And 102.00 103.00 1.00 0.83 AE-17-60 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.90 And 115.30 116.00 0.70 1.68

About Argyle

The Argyle Gold Deposit, located 4.5 kilometres east of the Pine Cove Mill adjacent to existing road networks, is defined over a strike length of 600 metres and to a down-dip depth of 225 metres and is open for expansion in all directions. It currently contains an Indicated Resource of 543,000 tonnes grading 2.19 g/t gold (38,300 ounces) and an Inferred Resource of 517,000 tonnes grading 1.82 g/t (30,300 ounces) as outlined in the table below and as reported in a press release dated January 8, 2018 (Technical Report to be posted to SEDAR by February 22, 2018). Metallurgical testing indicates that the Argyle mineralization could be processed at the Pine Cove Mill using the existing mill configuration achieving a flotation recovery of 97.3% and a leach recovery of 94.5% for a combined recovery of 91.9% (See Press Release of November 8, 2017).

Argyle Mineral Resource Estimate – Effective Date: December 31, 2017

Resource

Category Resource Cut-

off Gold Grade (g/t) Tonnes (Rounded) Gold Grade (g/t) (12g/t Capping Factor) Gold

Ounces (Rounded) Indicated 0.5 543,000 2.19 38,300 Inferred 0.5 517,000 1.82 30,300

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul McNeill, P. Geo., VP Exploration with Anaconda Mining Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All samples and the resultant composites referred to in this release were collected using QA/QC protocols including the regular insertion of certified standards and blanks within each sample batch sent for analysis and completion of check assays of select samples. Drill core samples were routinely analyzed for Au at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL ("Eastern"), using standard fire assay (30g) pre-concentration and Atomic Absorption finish methods. Eastern is a fully accredited firm within the meaning of NI 43-101 for provision of this service. Mineralized intervals referred to in this press release are reported as drill intersections and are apparent widths only. Apparent widths reported in this press release are estimated to be approximately 80 – 100% of true widths.

Diamond drilling at Argyle outlined within this press release, benefited from a JEA grant from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Anaconda thanks the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for this assistance.

ABOUT ANACONDA MINING INC.

Anaconda is a TSX-listed gold mining, exploration and development company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company operates the Point Rousse Project located in the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, comprised of the Pine Cove open pit mine, the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill and tailings facility, the Stog'er Tight Mine and the Argyle deposit, as well as approximately 5,800 hectares of prospective gold-bearing property. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade Mineral Resource.

The Company also has a pipeline of organic growth opportunities, including the Viking and Great Northern Projects on the Northern Peninsula and the Tilt Cove Property on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, use of proceeds and TSX final acceptance of the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Anaconda to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Anaconda's annual information form for the year ended May 31, 2017, available on www.sedar.com. Although Anaconda has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Anaconda does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

