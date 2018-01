Copper Mountain Mining to Present at TD Securities Mining Conference and the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

TSX: CMMC

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain"), announces that Mr. Rodney Shier, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the TD Securities Mining Conference to be held at The Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Shier will be part of the "Fireside Chat" Copper Panel Discussion, Thursday, Jan 18 at 2:40-3:10 PM in 3rd Floor, Queens Park Ballroom.

Copper Mountain will also be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21-22, 2018 (Booth #428), where Mr. Shier will be presenting on Sunday January 21st, at 1:30pm PST (Workshop 2). In addition to this, Mr. Shier will be part of a panel discussion / Q&A on copper to be held at Workshop 5, also on Sunday, January 21st, 2:20pm – 2:40pm.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Company has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation who owns 25% of the mine. The Copper Mountain mine has a large resource of copper that remains open laterally and at depth. This significant exploration potential is being explored over the next few years in order to fully appreciate the property's full development potential. Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Jim O'Rourke"

Jim O'Rourke, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

