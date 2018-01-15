Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. Successfully Tests Beneficiation Circuit

Vancouver, 15 Jan. 2018 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE: LUX | Frankfurt: NGO) has successfully tested its beneficiation circuit at its remediation facility in Central America. The beneficiation circuit is designed to upgrade concentrate created from the reprocessing of artisanal tailings to saleable gold and silver dore bars.

The initial stage of the Newlox's operations utilises gravity and flotation based processing techniques to recover precious metals and deleterious materials from historical tailings originating from local miners in the Company's area of operations. This portion of the Company's reprocessing system has been successfully tested and throughput will be ramped up towards full, name-plate, operation (see news release dated 27 November 2017).

The contaminant recovery portion of the circuit was designed and subsequently tested by Dr Luis Sobral of the Centre for Mineral Technology (CETEM), under the Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology (MCTI) who recently personally attended the company's processing facility. During their visit, Dr Sobral's team tested a prototype, which successfully recovered heavy metals from historical tailings using cutting-edge technology that has been under development at the CETEM laboratory in Brazil. This bench-scale test advanced the Company's goal of environmental reclamation and precious metals recovery operations (see news release dated 12 December 2017).

The final stage in Newlox's process is beneficiation, where concentrates produced in the initial stage are processed into precious metal dore for sale. Newlox has now successfully tested its beneficiation circuit and is able to produce precious metals dore bars for sale.

Having proved the viability of the full three-stage cycle of reprocessing of tailings, contaminant recovery, and beneficiation, the next step is to scale up throughput and optimise commercial operations.

Ryan Jackson, President of Newlox Gold comments: "The Newlox operations team and the Company's technical advisors are to be congratulated for their steadfast dedication to achieving this milestone. They can be proud of their contribution to their community and to the positive steps taken toward improving environmental conditions whilst achieving a commercially sustainable enterprise. Our Company is actively assessing additional opportunities for deployment of its business model in at least two other identified locations in Latin America."

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. is focused on recovering contaminants and residual precious metals from residual historical waste from a century of inefficient artisanal and small-scale mining. The Company is concentrating on politically and socially stable jurisdictions in Latin America.

Newlox has agreements with local artisanal mining cooperatives to provide a steady supply of feedstock and is currently testing its first processing plant in Central America with its experienced engineer and metallurgist. Hundreds of years of mining history in Latin America and current inefficient artisanal processing provide the Company ample opportunity to grow its business model. Newlox has identified a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to not only recover precious metals but also effect positive change in the environmental and social landscape through its operations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.



Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).





Technical Disclaimer



The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo. is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the contents of this News Release.





