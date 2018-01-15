Global Li-Ion Graphite to Commence Chedic Drill Program and lists on OTCQB

Vancouver, Jan 15th, 2018 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("Global Li-Ion" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Harris Drilling to complete a first phase drill program designed to confirm a number of geological characteristics of the historic Chedic Graphite deposit and to test continuation of the mineralization at depth and on strike.

About the Chedic Graphite Project

The Chedic Property, located in Carson City Nevada is in the Voltaire mining district encompassing several small tungsten, silver and gold deposits found in the 1870s and 1880s and related to intrusion of the Cretaceous granites.

The Property consists of 50 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 1,000 acres. The claims generally cover a mountain valley and crest on the Carson Range immediately west of Eagle Valley where the city is situated.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by William Feyerabend CPG., who is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Company would also like to announce that its shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol GBBGF.

The OTCBQ Venture market is for entrepreneurial and development stag U.S and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Global Li-Ion

Global Li-Ion Graphite is an exploration and Development Company focused on the acquisition and development of Graphite projects with an intent to supply the rapidly growing energy storage industry. Each Li-Ion Battery requires Graphite, Lithium, Cobalt and nickel. Global Li-Ion Graphite is actively evaluating additional projects for acquisition to build a world class Graphite supply Company.

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company's website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.

