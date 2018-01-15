Axe Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AXQ) (the "Corporation") announces that on this January 11,2018, it granted a total of 2,000,000 stock options to its directors and consultants. Each stock option allows the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation for a price of $0.075, which price is the market price at the close of business of the TSX Venture Exchange on January 11, 2018. These options are governed by the stock option plan of the Corporation. Stock options are exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.



For more information, visit the company's website at www.axeexploration.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com.

The common shares of Axe Exploration Inc. are listed on the Venture Stock Exchange under

the symbol “AXQ”.

