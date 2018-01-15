Axe Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AXQ) (the "Corporation") announces that on this January 11,2018, it granted a total of 2,000,000 stock options to its directors and consultants. Each stock option allows the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation for a price of $0.075, which price is the market price at the close of business of the TSX Venture Exchange on January 11, 2018. These options are governed by the stock option plan of the Corporation. Stock options are exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.axeexploration.com or SEDAR’s website atwww.sedar.com.
The common shares of Axe Exploration Inc. are listed on the Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol “AXQ”.
Contact and Information
Axe Exploration Inc. 255, Curé-Labelle Blvd. Suite 204 Laval, QC H7L 2Z9 Tel : 450.622.5785 Fax : 450.622.4337 info@axeexploration.com www.axeexploration.com
TSX-V: AXQ
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"