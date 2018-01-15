Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Axe Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

18:55 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AXQ) (the "Corporation") announces that on this January 11,2018, it granted a total of 2,000,000 stock options to its directors and consultants. Each stock option allows the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation for a price of $0.075, which price is the market price at the close of business of the TSX Venture Exchange on January 11, 2018. These options are governed by the stock option plan of the Corporation. Stock options are exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.axeexploration.com or SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.

The common shares of Axe Exploration Inc. are listed on the Venture Stock Exchange under
the symbol “AXQ”.

Contact and Information

Axe Exploration Inc.
255, Curé-Labelle Blvd.
Suite 204
Laval, QC H7L 2Z9
Tel : 450.622.5785
Fax : 450.622.4337
info@axeexploration.com
www.axeexploration.com

TSX-V: AXQ

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


