Sandy Lake Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 15, 2018) -

Sandy Lake Gold Inc. ("SLG" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SLAU) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.055 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $550,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each such Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Insiders of the Company may subscribe for up to 8,000,000 Units in the Offering.

The Offering is currently scheduled to close on or about January 29, 2018 and remains subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

