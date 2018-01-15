Seahawk Ventures Inc. Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces it has granted incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the Company for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 18 months. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on November 17, 2017, and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

