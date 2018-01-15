Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Seahawk Ventures Inc. Grants Stock Options

15.01.2018  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces it has granted incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the Company for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 18 months. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on November 17, 2017, and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Giovanni Gasbarro
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Giovanni Gasbarro
(604) 939-1848
giogas2@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This presentation contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (forward-looking statements). These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as those statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which the company believes are reasonable as of the current date. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and as a result undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES


