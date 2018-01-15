Fancamp Grants Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:FNC) has granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers, for the purchase of up to 9,200,000 common shares in its capital stock, at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable on or before January 15, 2023. The options are granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, under which a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the issued and outstanding common shares are reserved for issuance. Shares issuable upon exercise of the incentive stock options are subject to a 4 month hold period, commencing on the date the incentive stock options are granted.



Fancamp’s focus is on grassroots mineral exploration; adding value through prospecting, geophysics and drilling, and managing risk through sales and property option agreements. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. The company also continues to evolve into a holder of shares in partner companies together with royalties. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Québec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

Peter H. Smith PhD., P.Eng.– President 1-514-481-3172

