VIDEO: Boss Resources (ASX:BOE) Site Visit To Honeymoon Uranium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boss Resources (ASX:BOE) recently entered into a binding but conditional agreement to acquire the 0utstanding 20% interest in the Honeymoon uranium project for 300 million Boss shares. If completed, this will increase Boss' ownership of the project from 80% to 100%.Site TripBoss Resources: Virtual site trip to the Honeymoon uranium projectBoss Resources is developing the Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia. this is a virtual site trip reviewing the existing infrastructure, the planned extraction technique, the processing methodology and the proposed export route.To view the site video, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/91677/boss





Boss Resources Ltd. (ASX:BOE) has one of a few uranium projects ready to participate in the early stages of a new bull market; it truly is a product for this time. Against a backdrop of strengthening uranium prices, the Company has been proactively identifying, addressing, and positioning the Honeymoon Project to be Australia’s next producer of up to 3.2M lbs per annum.



The Sophisticated Investor is a new equity investment tool which seeks to assist investors in becoming more informed in their investment decision making. We show and tell investors about a company in a series of short, informative videos. We possess specialist equity analyst skills and are complemented by video professionals. We conduct site visits and interview management, in a way most investors simply aren’t able to access. We promote long term value creation for investors by employing detailed financial analysis and intrinsic value calculations.



Adam Kiley trading as The Sophisticated Investor ('TSI'), (AR No. 458224), is an authorised representative of Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 426359). The information contained in this communication is intended as general advice only. Your personal objectives, financial situation and needs have not been taken into consideration. Accordingly, you should consider how appropriate the advice is (or is not) to your objectives, financial situation and needs before acting on the advice. The information in this communication should not be the only trigger for your investment decision. We strongly recommend you seek professional financial advice whenever making financial investment decisions.



TSI does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles and videos. As a result, investors should be aware that TSI may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of some articles or videos. Investors should consider TSI articles and videos as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers also wish to disclose that they may hold stock in some companies featured in their articles and videos, and that any decision you make to purchase the stock of a company TSI profiles should be made only after you have initiated your own enquiries as to the validity of any information contained in those





